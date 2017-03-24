Trump on Health Care Bill Failure: 'We Were Very Close'

Republican leaders were forced to cancel the highly anticipated Obamacare repeal vote Friday after not getting enough support in the House.

President Donald Trump made his first comments about the failure of the bill from the Oval Office soon after the vote was cancelled.



Trump told reporters "we were very close" and blamed the deal's failure on House Democrats.

President Trump demanded House Republicans to vote on the legislation Friday, threatening to leave Obamacare in place and move on to other issues if the vote failed.

Now, he is ready to start renegotiating for a bill with bipartisan support.

Trump says he would be willing to reopen negotiations for a health care bill with Democrats if the Affordable Care Act fails.

"I think what will happen is Obamacare unfortunately will explode. It's going to have a very bad year," he said. "I believe Democrats will come to us and say 'look lets get together and get a great health care bill or plan that's really great for the people of our country' and I think that's gonna happen.



The president reaffirmed his relationship with the Republican Party and said he isn't going to speak badly about GOP lawmakers.

"I want to thank the Republican party and I want to thank Paul Ryan. He worked very, very hard," Trump said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., also expressed disappointment over the failure to pass the legislation.

"Obamacare is the law of the land," Ryan said. "It's going to remain the law of the land until it's replaced."



He says the setback has only motivated Republicans to work harder to deliver promises.

"We've got to do better and we will," Ryan said. "This is a setback no two ways about it."

Ryan told reporters GOP leadership is emerging from the day "motivated to step up our game and deliver our promises."