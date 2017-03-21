Trump Stumps to Win His Own Party on Healthcare Reform

President Trump traveled to Kentucky Monday night to sell his healthcare bill in a state that is divided over what to do, like much of the nation.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says the current Trump plan doesn't go far enough to end Obamacare. The state's other senator, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, supports it.

Thousands stood in line in Louisville to hear the president talk about his push to repeal and replace Obamacare, along with other issues like jobs, trade and immigration reform.

The president is pushing for a vote Thursday in the House, and his latest remarks conveyed a sense of urgency. He promised to move quickly to other important matters, but he says the health care bill has to be passed first.

"We're going to have a big tax cut but cannot do that until we keep our promise to repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare," President Trump said.

The president blasted Democrats for jamming Obamacare through Congress seven years ago. But right now, he must convince the most conservative House members in his own party of the merits of his plan.

So, Republicans are adding last-minute revisions to sweeten the deal. They include a more generous tax credit for older Americans and curbing the future growth of Medicaid.

The president says the Republican bill will also lower the cost of medicine.

"We're going to bring it down. We're going to have a great competitive bidding process. Medicine prices will be coming way down. Way, way, way down and that's going to happen fast. And we're just adding that to the bill," he said.

The head of the conservative House Freedom Caucus is already predicting the repeal plan won't pass.

Still, the president plans to court House Republican holdouts on Capitol Hill today, and he promised the Kentucky crowd victory in the end.

"We're going to negotiate and it's going to go back and forth, and the end result is going to be wonderful and it's going to work right," he said.