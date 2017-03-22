House Intel Chair: Trump Transition Under Surveillance During November Election

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's team and possibly the president himself were under surveillance during November's election.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Cal., says the intercepted communications don't appear to be related to the ongoing FBI investigation into Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Nunes, who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, says he believes the intelligence collections were done legally and collected in November, December and January.

It's still unclear if Trump's own communications were monitored. Nunes says it's possible the president's communications were picked up during intelligence monitoring.

When asked whether he believed the transition team had been spied on, Nunes said, "It all depends on one's definition of spying."

Nunes would not say how he received the new information.

The White House said Nunes would brief Trump on the matter.