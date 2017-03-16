Trump's First Budget: What He's Slashing, and What He's Boosting

Washington – President Donald Trump unveiled a proposal for a $1.15 trillion budget on Thursday, and he's making national security the top priority.

His plan includes a $54 billion boost for the military, along with funding for the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. At the same time, it slashes the federal bureaucracy, targeting departments like the Environmental Protection Agency.

"A budget that puts America first must make the safety of our people its number one priority because without safety there can be no prosperity," President Trump said.

The proposed budget is titled: "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again."

Winners:

1. Military – 10% increase ($54 billion)

2. National Nuclear Security Administration – 11% increase ($1.4 billion)

3. Opioid Prevention & Treatment – $500 million increase for HHS & Justice

4. Pentagon – 10% increase

5. School Choice – $1.4 billion increase to expand school choice

6. Veteran Affairs – 5.9% increase

7. Border Wall Funding

– $1.4 billion this year

– $2.6 billion in 2018

Losers:

1. Agriculture Department – 21% cut ($4.7 billion)

2. Education Department – 13% cut ($9 billion)

3. EPA – 31.4% cut ($2.6 billion, more than 3,000 jobs eliminated)

4. Health and Human Services – 16.2% cut ($12.6 billion)

5. IRS – $1 billion cut

6. Labor Department – 20% cut ($2.5 billion)

7. Transportation Department – 13% cut

8. State Department & U.S. Agency for International Development – 28% cut ($10 billion)

9. User Fees – airline ticket tax by $1 per one-way trip

10. Eliminates Funds for:

– Corporation for Public Broadcasting

– National Endowment for the Arts