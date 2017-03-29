Trump's Last 24 Hours: Ending Obama's Energy Strangle, & Russian Salad Dressing. Wait... What?

President Donald Trump is pushing past ongoing Russia allegations and the House Obamacare debacle to take action on his ambitious agenda.

He signed an executive order Tuesday making good on a campaign promise to roll back former President Barack Obama's energy regulations. And he's still looking to repeal and replace the so-called Affordable Care Act.

This comes even as the Republican congressman leading the investigation into Russian election meddling faces new turmoil, with leaders on both sides voicing concerns.

Trump Rolls Back Obama-Era Climate Regs

With the stroke of a pen Tuesday, President Trump signed a sweeping executive order to roll back most of Obama's climate change restrictions.

"With today's executive action, I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion, and to cancel job killing regulations," Trump said.

The order calls for a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants, and strikes rules mandating climate change be considered in federal policy making.

It does not address the 2015 Paris climate change deal to cap greenhouse gas emissions.

During the campaign last year, Trump accused Obama of waging a "war on coal."

"No Connection" to Russia

The White House says Trump's measure will produce new coal mining jobs, but the president's critics question just how many. And environmental groups are promising to fight the president's actions in court.

Still, the Trump administration is pushing forward with the president's ambitious agenda, even in the face ongoing pressure and questions about ties between Trump's associates and Russia – something the White House denies.

"There is no connection. You have got Russia. If the president puts Russian salad dressing on his salad tonight, somehow that is Russian connection," said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

And despite Republicans' failure to pass their health care bill last week, the president remains hopeful he will get a health care bill through Congress.

Obamacare Law of the Land... For Now

But after that failure, as House Speaker Paul Ryan put it, "Obamacare is the law of the land. It is going to remain the law of the land until it is replaced."

Still, Ryan says Republicans haven't given up on repealing and replacing the controversial measure.

He told reporters the various Republican factions who split over the bill last week are talking with each other.

"We are all going to work together and listen together until we get this right - it's just too important," Ryan said.