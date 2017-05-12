Clock Running Down for Texas Bathroom Bill

Texas Republicans have been fighting to enact a North Carolina-style bathroom law in the Lone Star state. It would require transgender people to use public bathrooms that match the gender on their birth certificate.

It's the same concept as North Carolina's infamous HB2 bill which lawmakers passed last year and then repealed this year.

John Rustin, president of the North Carolina Family Policy Council, supported the law from the start, telling CBN News last year "this bill is simply about protecting the safety, the privacy and the welfare of women and children and citizens in North Carolina."

And the Texas bill is a lot of the same politics. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott supports the bill and has reached out to evangelical leaders for help.

In North Carolina, many influential pastors lent their public support to HB2.

Pastor R.J. Davis, senior pastor at Nations Ford Community Church in Charlotte, acknowledged the economic pressure around HB2.

"We don't want anyone to lose jobs, to go without service," he told CBN News, "but what we felt like was we needed to maintain standards and the morals of our city."

But the transgender community says that legislation doesn't solve the safety question and can backfire.

Mykal Shannon transitioned from a woman to a man years ago and says entering a women's bathroom can frighten others. Shannon also fears being put in harm's way.

"My presentation as a male positions me to go into the male bathroom," Shannon told CBN News, "but if I have to go into the restroom of my biological gender I have a problem--because now I'm in the female restroom with this male presentation."

Meanwhile, the clock is running out in Texas. The bill sailed through the Senate weeks ago but now faces an uphill battle in the House. The House bill calls for a ban on school and city ordinances that would allow transgender people to choose the bathroom they want to use.

Last night, GOP lawmakers missed a midnight bill deadline in the House. Bills not approved by midnight aren't dead but face more complicated legislative maneuvering to pass and lawmakers only have until May 29th when the current session ends.

Also, the NFL and NBA are opposing the bill, threatening to cancel events if it passes. Some Hollywood celebrities are also speaking out against it and have suggested state boycotts.

One possible way out--restricting the bill to public schools. State Rep. Ron Simmons, who has been the bill's top champion in the House, says "we're looking for opportunities to amend to other bills that would allow us to be able to protect the school scenario, which is where our number one concern is."