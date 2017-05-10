Comey's Gone, So What Happens Next?

WASHINGTON -- FBI Director James Comey was handed a pink slip from President Donald Trump Tuesday evening.



In a letter sent to FBI headquarters, the president said Comey was not able to effectively lead the bureau.

"He wasn't doing a good job. Very simply, he was not doing a good job," Trump told reporters Wednesday at the Oval Office.

White House Deputy Spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Comey lost the confidence of the president and the American people.

"Most of America decided Comey should not be leading the FBI," said Sanders.

"The president had lost, again like I said, he had lost confidence in Director Comey and frankly he'd been considering letting Director Comey go since the day he was elected," Sanders confirmed.

Who Will Replace Comey?

With Comey out, Andrew McCabe will serve as acting director.

President Trump will need to appoint a new FBI director who will have to clear Senate confirmation.

So the question remains: Who will he pick to replace Comey?

Taking to Twitter, Trump said: "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

The bench is deep when it comes to potential replacements. Sen. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., a former federal prosecutor, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are rumored to be on the list.

Although the name of former New York City mayor and Trump advocate Rudy Guiliani has been floated, Giuliani told reporters he is not a candidate.

All three have clear political ties to the president, leading critics to say he needs to appoint someone non-partisan.

One suggestion is Dana Boente. The 63-year-old, who was appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015, served as acting attorney general for the Trump administration after Sally Yates was fired in January.

Sanders said the president spoke with a number of congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle before getting rid of Comey, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Sanders said it is "startling Democrats aren't celebrating" Comey's dismissal.

"If Hillary Clinton had won the election, which thank God she didn't. If she had, and she had been in the same position, she would've fired Comey immediately and the very democrats that are criticizing the president today, would be dancing in the streets celebrating," accused Sanders.

She went on to say Trump's past praise of Comey was as a presidential candidate, not the president.