Congress Passes $1T Budget, Avoids Shutdown

After weeks of negotiations and fears of a government shutdown, lawmakers have agreed on a $1 trillion budget package.

Republicans and Democrats agreed to the spending plan Sunday night and are expected to make it public Monday.

The budget does not defund Planned Parenthood or "sanctuary cities." It also doesn't give the president money for a border wall, but it did give him more funding to strengthen the military.

"The agreement will move the needle forward on conservative priorities and will ensure that the essential functions of the federal government are maintained," Reuters quoted Jennifer Hing, a spokeswoman for Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee.

Democrats were also pleased with the bipartisan pact.

"This agreement is a good agreement for the American people, and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

"The bill ensures taxpayer dollars aren't used to fund an ineffective border wall, excludes poison pill riders, and increases investments in programs that the middle-class relies on, like medical research, education and infrastructure," he said.

During debates, Democrats criticized the president while Republican leaders and the president refocused on health care.

"Unless some things change, the next 100 days will be like the first 100 days, a series of broken, unfulfilled promises," Schumer said.

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said, "As soon as possible, we are gonna bring that bill to the floor."

President Donald Trump said, "We're gonna get the premiums done; we're gonna get the deductibles way down."

There's still no word on when that might be. The budget bill would fund all federal agencies through September.