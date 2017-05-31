Did the White House Know? Flynn, Kushner Front and Center in Russia Probe

President Donald Trump's former national security advisor has agreed to release documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its congressional investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

ABC News reports that a source told them a narrowed subpoena made it easier for Michael Flynn to provide the material without waiving his Fifth Amendment rights.

Flynn was ousted from his position as national security advisor after less than a month on the job for lying about his ties with Russia.

He is expected to turn over information by next week regarding two of his businesses, along with several personal documents requested by the Senate panel earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the president's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, continues.



Investigators want to know why Kushner secretly met in December with officials at the New York branch of a Russian bank, ABC News reports.

That branch was previously known as a U.S. base for Kremlin spies.

While a senior White House official characterized the conversation as being "general and inconsequential," a bank official told ABC News the meeting was a "negotiation."

"The parties discussed the business practices applied by foreign development banks, as well as most promising business lines and sectors," the bank official told the network.



At a Tuesday press briefing, reporters asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer if or when Trump knew Kushner was trying to set up back channels with Russia before he became president.

"I think that assumes a lot," Spicer replied. "And I would just say that Mr. Kushner's attorney has said that Mr. Kushner's volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings, and he will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."

Even as questions persist regarding the appropriateness of Kushner's actions, both his position and security clearance so far remain unchanged.