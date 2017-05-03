FBI Director: No Regrets but 'Mildly Nauseous' Over Election and Hillary Clinton

WASHINGTON - FBI Director James Comey is defending his actions over his agency's investigation into emails related to Hillary Clinton's personal computer just days before the 2016 election.

"It was a hard choice, I still believe in retrospect the right choice," Comey told senators at a House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.

He added, "I can't consider for a second whose political fortunes will be affected."

Comey faced questions from both sides during the hearing. But he continues to say his department did nothing wrong.

Meanwhile, speaking at a Women on Women luncheon Tuesday, Hillary Clinton said if it wasn't for Comey's investigation, she would have won the presidency.

"I take absolute personal responsibility," she said. "I was the candidate, I was the person who was on the ballot, and I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had."

She later said, "But I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter, on October 28, and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off."

The director defended his decision to notify Congress saying he was forced to choose between saying something or concealing what he knew.

"It makes me mildly nauseous to think we might have had some impact on the election," Comey said.

He said he's been interviewed by the Justice Department's inspector general into how the FBI handled the Clinton case.

"I want that inspection, I want my story told,'' he said. "If I did something wrong, I want to hear that.''

But he adds he has no regrets about his decisions.