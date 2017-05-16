'I Have the Absolute Right to Do It': Trump Defends Sharing 'Terrorism Facts' with Russia

After a major news report by the Washington Post that President Donald Trump shared secret information with the Russian officials last week, the president took to social media to defend his actions.

In a pair of tweets, the president argued that it was his "right" as commander in chief to share information regarding terrorism with Moscow.

"As president I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," Trump wrote.

He explained that he did it for humanitarian reasons and that he wants Russia to step up in their fight against ISIS and terrorism.

The president's tweets came after denials about the story from top White House officials.

"I was in the room. It didn't happen," said National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster about the Washington Post story.

The report, which quotes anonymous sources, said that when President Trump shared highly classified information with senior Russian officials at a meeting last week, he put a source of intelligence about ISIS at risk.

The Post, citing current and former U.S.officials, said the president shared details about an Islamic State terror threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

But McMaster said the story isn't correct.

"The story that came out tonight as reported is false," he said. "The president and the foreign minister reviewed a range of common threats to our two countries, including threats to civil aviation. At no time, at no time were intelligence sources or methods discussed."

As president, Trump has the power to declassify information, so he wouldn't have broken any laws. But the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee is said to be looking into what exactly was shared in that meeting.

The controversy comes as President Trump is set to meet Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting will likely focus on the friction between the U.S. and Turkey over the Trump administration's decision to arm Syrian Kurdish fighters with powerful weapons to fight ISIS.



Turkey is against that move because it considers Syrian Kurds to be terrorists.

Another current sticking point between the two countries is Israel. President Erdogan opposes the U.S. moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.