'I Made a Mistake': Republican Wins Despite Assault Charges from Reporter Scuffle

Republican candidate Greg Gianforte is Montana's new congressman despite being charged with assault after an altercation with a reporter the day before the state's special election.

Gianforte will fill the seat vacated by former representative Ryan Zinke who President Donald Trump picked to head up the Department of the Interior.

Gianforte thanked the voters after his win over Democrat Rob Quist.

"Tonight we won a victory for all Montanans," Gianforte said.

Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault after witnesses say he slammed to the ground reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian who was asking him about healthcare.

The newly elected congressman apologized after his victory.

"Last night I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can't take back, and I'm not proud of what happened," Gianforte said. "I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I'm sorry."

In Washington, Republican lawmakers reacted to the situation.

"We obviously need to condemn any and all violence against reporters and violence in the public square," Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told CBN News.

"It's better to actually dialogue with someone and debate with them than just scream at them," continued Sasse. "But no matter what happens in those situations, we should affirm how glorious it is that we have and want a public square free from violence so we need to condemn all attacks against a reporter in any situation like that."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., called for Gianforte to apologize, saying "that's wrong and should not happen."

Jacobs captured audio of the encounter which began with Jacobs asking Gianforte about the congressional health care bill.

Here's a transcription of the encounter:

Gianforte: We'll talk to you about that later

Jacobs: Yeah but there's not going to be time. I'm just curious...

Gianforte: Speak with Shane please.

SCUFFLE

Gianforte: I'm sick and tired of you guys.

Jacobs: J**** C****

The last time you came in here you did the same thing. Get the h*** out of here.

Jacobs: J****

Gianforte: Get the h*** out of here. The last guy did that same thing. Are you with The Guardian?

Jacobs: Yes, and you just broke my glasses.

Gianforte: The last guy did the same d*** thing.

Jacobs: You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses.

Gianforte: Get the h*** out of here.

Jacobs described what happened in this way: "He grabbed my recorder, and next thing I knew I'd gone from being vertical to being horizontal on the floor."

Gianforte's campaign says he was just grabbing for the phone that he says Jacobs pushed in his face.

A statement from the campaign said, "It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene...."

About one-third of eligible Montana voters had already cast their ballots in early voting, and many who went to the polls Thursday said the Gianforte incident did not influence their choice.

"No, it did not change because we're all imperfect, and we've all made mistakes, and unfortunately, he made a bad choice," said one voter.

Democrats have been trying hard to win special elections since Trump's victory, but so far have failed.