She Stood Up to Castro and Iran: What Ros-Lehtinen's Retirement Means for America

WASHINGTON – After 38 years in Congress, U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., is retiring.

The Florida congresswoman representing the Sunshine State's 27th district says "it's time to move on" and plans to step down at the end of her term next year.

"I will not allow my season in elected office to be extended beyond my personal view of its season, simply because I have a continuing ability to win," she explained.

"We all know, or should know, that winning isn't everything," she continued. "My seasons are defined, instead, by seeking out new challenges, being there as our grandchildren grow up, interacting with and influencing public issues in new and exciting ways."

The 64-year-old is the first Cuban-American elected to Congress and the first woman to chair the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

While in Washington, D.C., she'd been a constant critic of the Castro regime, advocated for LGBT rights and currently chairs the subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa.

"She's been a relentless advocate for human rights, and a powerful voice on the need to address the dangerous Iranian regime, defend allies like Israel, and so much more," said Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif.

Rep. Ros-Lehtinen's unexpected retirement gives Democrats an opportunity to pick up a South Florida congressional seat in 2018.