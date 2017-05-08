Ivanka Trump 'Listening Tour' to Focus on Working Families, Women's Empowerment

WASHINGTON - Ivanka Trump is facing a busy week as she holds a listening tour with members of the Trump administration centered on working families and support for women's economic empowerment.

Politico reports the first daughter will kick off the tour by meeting Monday with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and then on Tuesday with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to discuss the Paris climate agreement.

The goal of the 2015 Paris accord, which the Obama administration helped forge, is to avoid climate change by limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

Under the pact, the U.S. agreed to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to 28 percent by 2025. According to Politico, this week's meetings are part of the process to decide whether or not to abandon the deal.

Finally, later in the week, the first daughter will meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to discuss workforce development.