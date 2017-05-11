Displaying
New Book Offers Insight into Hillary Clinton’s 'Doomed' Campaign

05-11-2017
CBN News
WASHINGTON – The first book of its kind, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign offers new insight into the 2016 presidential campaign of the candidate who, by most accounts, was the candidate to beat. 

Written by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, the exposé details everything from the "miserable" nature of Clinton's campaign even before it launched to the shocking moments of election night. 

CBN's Jenna Browder sat down with Allen to discuss the book. Watch their full interview for more!

