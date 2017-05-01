New SCOTUS Vacancy? Rumors Signal This Justice Could Soon Retire

WASHINGTON – Another Supreme Court confirmation battle could be coming soon as conservatives anticipate Justice Anthony Kennedy's possible retirement.

Sources close to the 80-year-old say he's seriously considering turning in his robe and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have been talking about it openly in recent weeks.

The big question is when.

Kennedy, a centrist conservative, holds tremendous power on the bench, with four conservatives to his right and four liberals to his left.

When it comes to replacing him, several names circulating come from the list Trump put out as a candidate on the campaign trail.

They include Judge William Pryor, Judge Raymond Kethledge, and Judge Thomas Hardiman, who were all finalists with newly confirmed Justice Neil Gorsuch to fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's seat.

Also in the mix could be Senator Mike Lee from Utah, Solicitor General Paul Clement, Judge Amul Thapar, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Gary Marx from Judicial Crisis Network says a retirement announcement could come as early as this summer and there could be more to follow.

"We anticipate in Trump's first term here that there could be one, two, three Supreme Court openings," Marx told CBN News.

It's common for justices to announce their retirements at the end of the annual October-June session.