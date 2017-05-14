CBN News' #Weekendwrap: The Five Stories We're Following This Weekend

WASHINGTON ---Here are the top five stories we are following this weekend.

1. Bye Bye Briefings?

Changes may be afoot at the White House as the president hinted twice he might lose the daily White House press briefing.

"Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future press briefings," the president tweeted.

He doubled down on that statement in an interview with Fox News.

"We don't have press conferences...just don't have them. Unless, I have them every two weeks and I do it myself," he stated.



The press briefing garner high ratings and have become must-see TV, however, they often lead to mixed signals from the White House.

The president says that by taking over the briefings, he can ensure the accuracy of the message.



2. He's Back: The Return of Comey

Fired FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee. According to reports, Comey will only testify if it is a public hearing.

Meanwhile, the president hinted a new FBI director could be nominated as early as next week. He told a group of reporters the administration is narrowing down their candidates.

"I think the process is going to go quickly. Almost all of them are very well known. They've been vetted over their lifetime essentially, but very well known, highly respected, really talented people," Trump confirmed.



3. What's the Deal with Healthcare?



The American Healthcare Act, which narrowly passed the house, has moved on to the Senate where it likely faces an even bigger battle.

In an interview with CBN's Brody and Browder, Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC, talked about differences inside the Republican party.

"I think Rand Paul will have an objection about any federal money going to help people buy insurance. I respect that position but I don't mind helping people buy insurance. Low and moderate income Americans...I just want them to buy it from the private sector," said Graham.

Graham went on to say in order to get a bi-partisan response on the bill, Obamacare would need to fail entirely.

4. Rand Paul VS. Jeff Sessions



In a memo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions urged prosecutors to seek the harshest penalties against all offenders, including low-level, non-violent offenders. This rescinds an Obama administration policy.

Senator Rand Paul, R-KY, a longtime advocate for prison reform, fired off a statement rebuking the move.

"Mandatory minimum sentences have unfairly and disproportionately incarcerated too many minorities for too long, Attorney General Sessions' new policy will accentuate that injustice," stated Paul.

5. Pomp and Circumstance



Graduation season is in full swing and Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia is no different.

President Trump delivered the commencement speech at the evangelical university to 18,000 students and nearly 40,000 visitors Saturday.

"To the class of 2017 today you end one chapter, but you are about to begin the greatest adventure of your life. With all of those blessings, and all of the blessings that you've been given, what will you give back to this country? And indeed, to the world?" Trump challenged.