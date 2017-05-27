President Trump Ends First Foreign Trip with Visit to US Troops

WASHINGTON DC -- It has been an active nine-days for President Trump. The president is wrapping up his first overseas trip and will return to Washington, DC Saturday evening.

The president will end the historic trip by speaking to US military members at the Naval Air Station Sigonella, in Sicily, Italy.

The president met with several world leaders Friday during his first G7 Summit. Those seven countries included the US, France, the UK, Japan, Italy, Germany and Canada.

The president has been pressured by G7 leaders to change his attitude on climate change.

Saturday morning the president tweeted: “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!”

The Paris Accord is a deal signed under the Obama administration where 195 countries agreed to commit in the fight to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

These meetings come after his speech to members of NATO, where he called out fellow countries for not paying their fair share.

“NATO members must finally contribute their fair share and meet their financial obligations, for 23 of the 28 member nations are still not paying what they should be paying and what they’re supposed to be paying for their defense,“ Trump accused.

Earlier in the week, the president and First Lady Melania Trump met with Pope Francis.

Before that, he visited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel and Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

"Palestinians are ready to reach for peace," Trump said. "Benjamin Netanyahu wants peace," he continued.

The president hopes to build on a relationship with both leaders and eventually negotiate what he calls the “ultimate deal” by brokering peace between the two nations.

During that visit to Israel, Trump also made a visit to the Western Wall. He was the first sitting president to do so. His visit to Israel also serves as another attempt by the current administration to hit the reset button on a rocky relationship between Netanyahu and the Obama White House.

That five-country-trip kicked off with a visit to Saudi Arabia where the president addressed leaders from the Muslim world.

During that speech he urged those leaders to drive out terrorists from among them.

“A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and extremists. Drive. Them. Out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities,” Trump said.

During that nine day span, two major terrorist attacks took place around the world.

The first occurred when a suicide bomber detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK. Twenty-two people were killed, many of whom were children.

The second attack took place when 28 Coptic Christians in Eqypt were shot and killed while on a bus. ISIS has since claimed responsibility.

“The merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls. Wherever innocent blood is spilled, a wound is inflicted upon humanity,” said President Trump in a statement.

The president made much of the purpose of his trip about urging fellow leaders to take a global approach to fighting terrorism.