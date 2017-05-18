Rubio Sponsors Senate Bill Affirming Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

Washington – Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and three other Republican senators sponsored a resolution recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Rubio, who introduced the Jerusalem Embassy and Recognition Act last January, is now asking to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The bill specifically states that it should be the policy of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the State of Israel, both de jure and de facto, and second, that the U.S. Embassy be relocated to Jerusalem.

Sens. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined Rubio in the effort to ensure the United States fulfills its promise to relocate the embassy to Israel's capital city.

On Wednesday evening, the Trump administration affirmed that it will not agree to move the embassy at this time.