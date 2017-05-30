Texas Scuffle: Tough Sanctuary Cities Law Sparks Massive Protest

A tough new anti-sanctuary cities law in Texas led to a massive protest in the state capitol building.

And that protest led to a scuffle on the Texas House floor between Democrats and Republicans.

The law, known as SB 4, threatens to put in jail or remove law enforcement leaders from office if they provide cover for illegal immigrants.

Protestors in Texas are promising legal action against the law.

The Texas law resembles a 2010 Arizona law that allowed police to ask about a person's immigration status even during routine duties like traffic stops.

Supporters of the Texas law say it includes safeguards.

"SB 4 specifically prohibits racial profiling and discrimination," Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, wrote in an editorial published in the San Antonio Express-News. "You will not be asked about your immigration status while walking down the street."

"Under SB 4, law enforcement officers who profile or discriminate will be subject to serious consequences," he continued. "Both Texas and federal law strictly forbid racial profiling."

The Associated Press reports that a small number of foreign-born Texans have already begun leaving the state.