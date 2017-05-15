The Best Replacement for Comey? Who Lawmakers Say Trump Should Avoid

After firing FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump is looking for his replacement. Lawmakers are urging the president to avoid picking a politician for the job.

"It's now time to pick somebody who comes from within the ranks or has such a reputation that has no political background at all that can go into the job on Day 1," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said.

Before leaving for Lynchburg, Virginia, Friday, to deliver his first commencement address at Liberty University, Trump told reporters Justice Department officials would be interviewing several potential candidates, describing them as "very well known, highly respected, really talented individuals."

The advice comes during the ongoing FBI probe into alleged meddling by the Russians in last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.

Last week, Trump's tweets about recordings of conversations between him and the former FBI director raised some eyebrows among his critics.

Speaking on "Meet the Press" this weekend, Graham said it's time to clear the air about whether or not the tapes exist.

"The president needs to back off here and let the investigation go forward," the South Carolina lawmaker said. "We need to call Comey and get to the bottom of all this, and I think it's time for an FBI agent to lead the FBI."

The White House has neither denied nor confirmed the existence of any tapes.