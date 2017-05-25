The Vanishing American Adult: Sen. Ben Sasse on the Problems with Today's Kids and Culture

WASHINGTON – He's one of only five U.S. senators with no previous political experience and now Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., is writing about his own life experience and no-nonsense views in his new book, The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-of-Age Crisis and How to Rebuild a Culture of Self-Reliance.

Sasse, a father of three, spoke with Pat Robertson on Thursday's The 700 Club about a major problem he sees with today's kids.

"We're getting them stuck in perpetual adolescence," he said.

Sasse recalled a story from his days as a college professor. A group of students was assigned to decorate a large Christmas tree on campus and they hung lights and ornaments on the bottom of the tree but left the top bare because they couldn't reach it.

"They just didn't take the next step of problem solving," said Sasse.

This is the kind of thing he says he sees all too often.

In The Vanishing American Adult, Sasse gives parents practical advice for raising quality adults.

"We the parents need to plan to get them a work ethic," said Sasse.

Robertson also asked Sasse about politics and why Democrats seem to be so keen on attacking President Donald Trump.

"There are a whole bunch of people in Washington, D.C. who are confused," Sasse said.

He says as much as some of his Beltway peers would like to believe, the center of the world is not Washington. It's in places like Nebraska and Pennsylvania – middle America – where hard working adults contribute to the success of their communities and this country, a major theme in his book.