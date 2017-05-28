Top 3 Stories We Are Watching In Washington

Travel Ban Woes

There was another blow to President Trump's travel ban. A federal appeals court in Richmond, VA has refused to uphold the revised travel ban.

Trump has stated he plans to take the ban on travel from six countries to the Supreme Court if necessary.

This comes on the heels of several ISIS terror attacks around the world.

"This is a generational struggle...last week you had Manchester, you had Egypt, you had Indonesia, you had the Philippines, all ISIS inspired or ISIS controlled terrorist attacks," Department of Homeland Security's John Kelly told Fox News Sunday.

"There are 3 types of terrorist attacks. The most sophisticated we look at is against aviation. That's the hardest to do and the biggest payoff for these people. Then you have the middle of the road one, which I think this one was, it's a network, you have to construct the bomb. Then you have the low end, which is just as tragic, you have people running people over in trucks," described Kelly.

So what about so-called soft targets and open venues? Are Americans safe at local concerts or farmer's markets?

"We are a free and open society and I wouldn't change that at all. That's also one of our vulnerabilities...the good news is local and state law enforcement...it's in their DNA now to harden and we are just about as hard as we can be," Kelly assured.

Early last week, CBN News' Erik Rosales reported on troubling statements from Kelly on the growing threat of terrorism.

Kelly said,”If he knew what I knew about terrorism, he’d never leave the house in the morning.”

Mr. Comey Goes to Washington (Again)

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee. The date is set for some time after the Memorial Day holiday.

Comey will likely answer questions about his use of fake intelligence in an email from Russia during the 2016 election.

He will also be on the record about rumors of a memo he wrote claiming President Trump asked him stop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Senator Lindsey Graham had a lot to say about the former FBI director.

"I'm not so sure the email Comey relied upon was fake but I can tell you this, he never briefed the Congress Judiciary Committee about any fake email. What he told the intelligence committee about this email, he never suggested it was fake. So, if he intervened in the election based on fake information generated by the Russians, that was an incredibly incompetent thing to do," said Graham to CNN's State of the Union.

Graham also weighed in on new reports from the Washington Post that Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner requested a private channel to have conversations between the Russians and the Trump transition team.

"We are chasing our tails when it comes to the Russians. I don't know who leaked this supposed conversation...I don't trust this story as far as I can throw it. It makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel he knows we are monitoring," said Graham to CNN's Dana Bash.

However, on ABC's This Week Congressman Adam Schiff, D-CA, called the allegations "very concerning" and that "anyone within the Trump orbit is at risk of being used."

President Trump took to Twitter and decried the recent onslaught as "fake news."

'It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media,“Trump tweeted.

Oui-Oui to the Paris Agreement?

President Trump wrapped up his nine-day foreign trip with meetings with the G7 summit.

The G7 includes leaders from seven of the world's wealthiest democracies.

One "hot" topic: climate change. The leaders of the other six nations are reportedly pressuring the president to allow the United States to remain a part of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement was deal brokered between 195 nations to work to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

After conflicting reports, some saying the president was leaving and others saying he was evolving on the matter of climate change, Trump tweeted: “I will make my final decision on the Paris Accord next week!"