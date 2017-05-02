Trump and Putin Connect Today: What's on the Agenda?

President Donald Trump is set to have a phone conversation with Russian President Vladmir Putin Tuesday.

Issues on the agenda could include the war in Syria and the fight against ISIS.

This is the first call between the two leaders since Russia denounced a U.S. military strike against Syria last month in response to the use of chemical weapons against Syrian citizens.

Moscow supports Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, while the U.S. backs the rebels trying to overthrow him.

Last month, Trump said relations between the U.S. and Russia may be at an "all-time low."

Trump and Putin have spoken several times since Trump's election, including last month following a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg.

Today's phone call comes as FBI and congressional investigations continue into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia and Russia's meddling in the election.