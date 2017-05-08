Trump Picks 10 New Lifelong Federal Judges: Here's the List

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump nominated 10 people Monday for the lower federal courts.

"These 10 individuals that the president has chosen, were chosen for their deep knowledge of the law and their commitment to uphold constitutional principles," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The White House announced that Justice Joan Larsen of Michigan and Justice David Stras of Minnesota are slated to fill the opens seats on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th and 8th circuits. Both have been pegged as potential nominees for the Supreme Court.

Conservative groups like Judicial Crisis Network praised the president's nominees. Their chief counsel, Carrie Severino, told CBN News that Trump is knocking it out of the park by fulfilling his campaign promise to appoint strong, principled judges.

"These people will be serving for the rest of their lives," she noted. It's life term. It's generations of impact on American law, so seeing a president who makes that a priority is refreshing," she told CBN News.

"We saw right out the gate with Justice (Neil) Gorsuch was a big fulfillment of that campaign promise, but these are also incredibly important steps in that process," she added.

Trump's hailed the confirmation of Gorsuch as a key achievement in his first 100 days in office and odds are the new list of nominees will follow along the same lines as Gorsuch, which could reshape the federal judiciary.

Democrats removed the filibuster for lower court nominees back in 2013, so Trump's picks are expected to have a smooth approval process in the Republican-controlled Senate. The White House has more than 100 openings to fill on the lower federal courts.

All 10 Nominees: