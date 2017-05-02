Trump Ready to Sign Religious Freedom Order on National Day of Prayer

President Trump reportedly will sign a controversial religious liberty executive order Thursday, just before he and conservative leaders celebrate the National Day of Prayer.

Citing senior administration officials, Politico reports that Trump has invited conservative speakers to the White House, where he will sign the executive order.

The draft seeks to provide exemptions for religious people and organizations who object to same-sex marriage, premarital sex, abortion, contraception and trans identity.

"The language is very, very strong," one conservative source told Politico.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is already revving up for a court battle.

The ACLU said if Trump signs an executive order "that attempts to provide a license to discriminate against women or LGBT people, we will see him in court."