Trump's Anti-Terror Travel Ban on Trial Today, but Obama Stacked the Court

President Donald Trump's second executive order limiting travel from the Middle East and some African countries is facing another court challenge Monday.

Lawyers are arguing the case before judges of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.

This is the first time the revised 90-day travel ban will be heard before an appeals court.

This new version of the order no longer restricts travel from Iraq, but it does target countries with known ties to terrorism: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

The Fourth Circuit used to be much more conservative until President Barack Obama began stacking the court with left-leaning judges.

Now the Fourth Circuit is decidedly more liberal, which could be an indication of what to expect on Trump's travel ban.

Over the past few years, the Fourth Circuit ruled in a liberal manner on a number of cases, upholding a key part of Obamacare, overturning North Carolina's voter ID law, and siding with a transgender teen in a school bathroom battle.

The travel ban case is expected to eventually reach the Supreme Court.