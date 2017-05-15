Why This Group of Black Faith Leaders Is Giving Trump a Failing Grade

WASHINGTON – Members of the African American Clergy are slamming President Donald Trump and on Monday gathered to give him a progress report.



On the campaign trail, Trump famously posed the question to African American voters: "What do you have to lose?"

"What do we have to lose? Jobs and prosperity," Rev. Kip Bernard Banks said at Monday's news conference.



He and about a dozen other faith leaders spoke on topics ranging from the economy and health care to criminal justice and race relations.

They say African-Americans are suffering considerably more now under Trump's leadership.



"People living in poverty are losing. African Americans are losing," said Rev. Leslie Copeland Tune.



The African American Clergy is hoping to meet with Trump and members say they're in the process of drafting a letter to send to his office.