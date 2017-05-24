Will 23M Americans Really LOSE Health Care? The Truth About the CBO Report

A new health care reform battle is shaping up on Capitol Hill now that a government agency has weighed in on the cost.

As soon as the Congressional Budget Office released its new estimate, Democrats immediately began blasting away at Republican efforts to fix America's health care system.

The CBO report says 23 million Americans would be left uninsured by the House plan, although that number includes many people who simply wouldn't buy insurance because they wouldn't be forced to like they were under Obamacare.

Still, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the bill already approved by the House a nightmare.

"The report makes clear Trumpcare would be a cancer on the American health care system," Schumer said.

When House Republicans passed health care reform last month, the G.O.P. and President Trump said they had to act because Obamacare is failing.

"This is a repeal and a replace of Obamacare," Trump said.

Under Obamacare, government exchanges in many states are providing people with few options – some are now left with only one insurance provider.



The latest example? After incurring Obamacare losses of $100 million, Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Kansas City will pull out of multiple counties in Kansas and Missouri next year.



The CBO says the House reform bill would actually save the government money by reducing the federal deficit by $119 billion over the next 10 years while also cutting taxes by nearly a trillion dollars and reducing spending by more than a trillion.





The CBO also says states would be allowed to waive pre-existing conditions requirements. Some Senate Republicans say they'll need to change that.

"We've got to deal with pre-existing conditions in a way that we know will actually work for people," said James Lankford, R-Okla.

While some people would see their costs rise, Republicans say healthy people will see their premiums reduced because they won't be forced to accept plans that cover services they don't need.



Republicans and critics point out the CBO has often been wrong in its forecasts. And the CBO even warns that its projections are uncertain.



While many Republicans may take issue with the CBO estimates, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pleased the report is finally done.

"The updated report will allow the Senate to procedurally move forward," he said.

At this point, McConnell doubts he has the 50 votes he needs to repeal Obamacare. But the Senate is expected to redo the House bill and come up with its own measure in the days ahead.