2018 Election Rundown: Who's Going Bigger And Who's Going Home?

We are still months away from 2018 candidates officially having to submit their paperwork in order to run for Senate or congressional elections, but some lawmakers have already announced they're either going bigger or going home.

Below is the most up to date list of lawmakers who plan to retire, have resigned already, or will seek a different office in the new year:

Retiring Senate Republicans

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona

Retiring Senate Democrats

None announced thus far.

Retiring House Republicans

Rep. Sam Johnson, R, TX-3

Rep. Charlie Dent, R, PA-15

Rep. John Duncan, Jr. R, TN-2

Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R, TX-5

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R, KS-2

Rep. Dave Reichert, R, WA-9

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R, FL-27

Rep. Dave Trott, R, MI-11

Rep. Ted Poe, R, TX-2

Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R, NJ-2

Rep. Lamar Smith, R, TX-21

Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R, NJ-2

Rep. Ted Poe, R, TX-2

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R, VA-6

Retiring House Democrats

Rep. Niki Tsongas, D, MA-3

Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D, NH-1

House Republicans who have resigned or will resign

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R, UT-3, resigned June 30, 2017

Rep. Tim Murphy, R, PA-18, resigned October 21, 2017

Rep. Pat Tiberi, R, OH-12, will leave by January 31, 2018

House Democrats who have resigned or will resign

None thus far.

House Republicans running for another office

Senate:

Rep. Lou Barletta, R, PA-11

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R, TN-7

Rep. Evan Jenkins, R, WV-3

Rep. Luke Messer, R, IN-6

Rep. Todd Rokita, R, IN-6

Governor:

Rep. Diane Black, R, TN-6

Rep. Raul Labrador, R, ID-1

Rep. Kristi Noem, R, SD-AL

Rep. James Renacci, R, OH-16

Rep. Steve Pearce, R, NM-2

House Democrats Running for another office

President

Rep. John Delaney, D, MD-6

Senate

Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D, TX-16

Rep. Jacky Rosen, D, NV-3

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D, AZ-9

Governor

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D, NM-1

Rep. Tim Walz, D, MN-1

Rep. Jared Polis, D, CO-2

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D, HI-1