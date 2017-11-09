Alabama's Roy Moore Denies Allegations of Sexual Abuse with Minors

An Alabama woman tells the Washington Post that Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, kissed and groped her in 1979 when she was 14.

The paper says Leigh Corfman consistently described her story over the course of six interviews. She did not seek out the newspaper. A Post reporter in Alabama heard that Moore had allegedly pursued relationships with teenage girls and contacted four women, and Moore as well.

Three other women told the paper that Moore asked them out when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s.

Corfman said she didn't come forward with her story partly because of troubles in her own life over the years. She felt that with three divorces and financial problems she would not be believed.

"I have prayed over this," Corfman told the Post, explaining why she is telling her experience now. "All I know is that I can't sit back and let this continue, let him continue without the mask being removed."

Moore denied all the allegations in a written statement to the Post, calling them "a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Moore can't continue his bid for the Senate if the claims are true , the Washington Post reports.

"If these allegations are true, he mus step aside," McConnell said on behalf of all Senate Republicans.

At least one poll shows Moore with a double-digit lead over his Democrat opponent Doug Jones.

Moore recently turned down an opportunity to debate Jones, citing "crystal clear" differences between the two candidates.

The two men are vying for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The special election is set for Dec. 12th.

Moore won the Republican Party primary in September with strong support from evangelical supporters and anti-establishment Republicans.

He campaigned on his faith and argued throughout the campaign that his election was a chance to send a message to the "elite Washington establishment."

"We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress," he said.

As Alabama's former chief justice, Moore was twice suspended from his job – first in 2003 for refusing to take down a display of the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the state judicial building, and again in 2016 for refusing to enforce laws about same-sex marriage.