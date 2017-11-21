Beg Your Pardon: President Trump Saves Two Turkeys From Dinner Table

Washington – President Donald Trump pardoned a pair of turkeys from ending up on the dinner table.

"In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will grant a presidential pardon to a turkey," said Trump.

The two birds named Drumstick and Wishbone were pardoned during the 70th annual national Thanksgiving turkey ceremony. First Lady Melania Trump and son Baron joined the President in the Rose Garden.

"It was 70 years ago that the National Turkey Federation first presented the National Thanksgiving turkey to President Harry Truman – who, I might add, did not grant the pardon," said Trump.

President George H.W. Bush started the turkey pardon in 1989.

The turkeys will now live the rest of their lives at Gobblers Rest Sanctuary on the Virginia Tech campus. It's there Drumstick and Wishbone will join Tater and Tot who were pardoned by President Barack Obama last year.