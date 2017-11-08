FAITH NATION: Packing in the Pews? Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Rev. Rob Schenck Weigh In

In the aftermath of the church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, evangelical leaders are divided on a big issue: should church members be encouraged to carry guns in churches?

On today's "Faith Nation," Jerry Falwell, Jr. and Rev. Rob Schenck weigh in on whether Christians should bring their guns to Sunday service and how church leaders can shepherd their flocks in a time of fear and uncertainty.

