First Lady Goes With Traditional Christmas Decor

11-27-2017
Ben Kennedy
Washington – First Lady Melania Trump unveiled Christmas decorations at the White House.

"The decorations are up!" the first lady tweeted Monday morning. "White House is ready to celebrate! Wishing you a Merry Christmas & joyous holiday season!"

The First Lady's theme is "Time-Honored Traditions." A new touch this year are wreaths that hang from exterior windows with glistening wintry branches lining an East Wing hallway.

A fir tree in the Blue Room is decorated with ornaments from every state and U.S. territory along with a 350-pound gingerbread house which portrays a southern view of the White House.

The Trump family Christmas tree is decorated with a gold-toned bauble featuring the presidential coast of arms surrounded by a wreath of holly.

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," says the card framed on display signed by President Donald Trump, the first lady and Barron, their 11-year-old son.

The White House said Mrs. Trump personally chose very detail in this year's decorations.

This is the Trump family's first Christmas at the White House.

