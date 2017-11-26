'I Feel Embarrassed': Franken Addresses Allegations in First Day Back

WASHINGTON - Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., said he feels "embarrassed" and "ashamed" as he returned to work on Capitol Hill Monday facing accusations of sexual misconduct from four women.

The Minnesota lawmaker took questions from reporters Monday as he works to repair his reputation with his constituents. The House Ethics Committee is currently investigating the accusations against him.

Earlier this month Leeann Tweeden, a broadcaster and model, first complained about Sen. Franken saying he kissed her without her consent and groped her while she was sleeping.

Since then two other women have accused Franken of groping them while posing for photos. Meanwhile, former Franken staffer Melanie Sloan says she was called into his office to brief him while the senator wore nothing but his underwear.

Franken says he takes thousands of photos and meets tens of thousands of people while touring Minnesota and doesn't remember the photo incidents.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian says it was never his intention to do anything inappropriate but believes it's important to respect the stories of the women speaking out against him.

"I'm trying to take responsibility by apologizing," Franken told reporters. "I'm sorry. This will not happen again going forward."

