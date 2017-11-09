Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Paula White: President Trump has a heart for 'God's divine plan"

11-09-2017
CBN News
5640855390001
DF_PaulaWhiteTimClinton1_110817_HD1080_0_86.293
Donald Trump 95
5640855390001

Paula White: President Trump has a heart for 'God's divine plan"

WASHINGTON – President Trump surrounds himself with people of God who pray for and counsel him during tough times says Pastor Paula White, a member of the president's faith advisory council and senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Orlando, Florida.

On the CBN News program, Faith Nation, White described how she and other Christian leaders help the president in the wake of tragedies, such as the recent church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

According to White, the president surrounds himself with such advisors because "his heart has always been for people and for God's intervention and for God's divine plan".

White emphasized as commander-in-chief, Donald Trump needs people who can to minister to him: "Because he carries the weight of this nation and much of the world on his shoulders," she says.

For more from White, watch the clip above.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles