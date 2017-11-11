Penny Nance Declines White House Nomination, Says Family Comes First

One political insider and mother of two takes her hat out of the ring for a coveted White House nomination.

Earlier this week, rumors swirled around the Washington beltway that President Trump was ready to name a conservative woman as the next Ambassador-At-Large for the Office of Global Women’s Issues.

Some thought a pro-life conservative would be at odds with their definition of the job description for a position once championed by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the advancement of women’s equality. The ambassador works out of the State Department leading “the Department’s efforts to include women and girls in U.S. diplomacy, partnerships, and programs.”

The rumored nominee was Penny Nance, President of Concerned Women for America, the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization with an aim to restore Biblical principles to our governing body. The Liberty University graduate and former Capitol Hill staffer with decades of experience fighting child exploitation, sex trafficking, violence against women and pornography soon found herself in the crosshairs of left winged journalists.

According to Nance, Washington whispers soon became a loud roar by abortion advocates who felt her pro-family, pro-life voice should be silenced.

In an op-ed piece for Fox News, Nance defends her record and debunks what she calls the “fake news” about her social positions on issues like abortion in the case of incest or rape and transgenderism. Nance, who herself was the victim of assault and an attempted rape, knows all too well the scars women can carry. She says her desire is to care for the woman as well as her unborn child saying “Regardless of her choice, we must pray for her!”

Nance has also been maligned for her stance on transgender issues in schools and she says as for the LGBTQ community she believes “We can disagree on matters of policy for our military or our schools, but we are called to love our neighbor, and that includes our LGBTQ neighbors.”

Despite all of the naysayers, Nance says it is not their vitriol but her own family needs that make it necessary for her to decline the ambassador position at this time.

She and her husband are putting the welfare of their family above political ambition. Although this nomination comes at a time where she must tend to her children first, a determined Nance says if the president has a future opening and God directs her to take it “nothing they can do or say will stop it.”