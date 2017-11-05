President Trump Begins Asia Trip With Praise for the Troops, Warning for North Korea

WASHINGTON - President Trump greeted US servicemen and women at Yakota Air Base in Tokyo Sunday. It was the president’s first stop in his 12 day-trip to Asia.

In a nearly 20- minute speech, the president thanked the military and their families for their service.

“There is no single place I’d rather begin my trip than right here with all of you, the incredible men and women of the United States military and your amazing partners the Japanese Self-Defense Forces,” said Trump.

He also reminded them of the US military’s importance around the world.

“You are the greatest threat to tyrants and dictators who seek to prey on the innocent,” said Trump.

Just gave a speech to the great men and women at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. Leaving to see Prime Minister Abe. pic.twitter.com/6LRAgojvDB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The undertone of the president’s speech was a clear message the US and its allies are stronger than ever.

“You instill confidence in the hearts of our allies and you strike fear in the hearts of our enemies. That’s the way it should be,” said Trump.

“We dominate the sky. We dominate the sea. We dominate the land and space,” he continued to applause.

A senior administration official told reporters the purpose of the president’s trip is three-fold.

“First, to strengthen international resolve to denuclearize North Korea. Second is to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. And third, a matter also near and dear to President Trump's heart, is advancing America's prosperity,” that official stated.

That official also said the US is committed to helping Japan strengthen its defense.

The president and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have demonstrated a warm and friendly relationship since Trump took office.

Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The two will deliver a joint press conference Monday.

The president and first lady will also meet with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea.

The alliance between the US and Japan is an important part of the president’s strategy to navigate a tumultuous relationship with North Korea.

The president told reporters aboard Air Force One Russia’s Vladimir Putin will also play a part in that mission.

"I think it's expected that we'll meet. We want Putin's help on North Korea," said Trump.

Trump is expected to meet with Putin during the APEC summit in Vietnam.

In addition to Japan and Vietnam, the president will make stops in South Korea, China, and the Philippines.

This is the longest Asian trip for a president since George H.W. Bush in 1992.

Trump told reporters he is optimistic despite the length of the trip.

"It is grueling, they tell me. But fortunately, historically that has not been a problem for me," Trump said.

"I'll let you know if I don't stay fresh. If I don't stay fresh, you'll be the first to tell me," the president told reporters.