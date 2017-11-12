Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Pro-Life Millennial Experts Joined CBN News With Their Thoughts On Abortion

11-12-2017
John Wesley Reid
5643490021001
DF_PRO_LIFE_PANEL_HD1080_2.638_840.224
5643490021001

Pro-Life Millennial Experts Joined CBN News With Their Thoughts On Abortion

Three leading experts from the pro-life community joined CBN News with their perspectives on abortion. 

Topics included the status of pro-life victories in the near future, what barriers these woman have faced with their advocasy, and how the Trump Administration is following-through with it's pro-life campaign promises. 

"[President Trump] said he was going to make religious liberty a priority...The Obamacare HHS Mandate forced business top pay for and provide abortion-inducing drugs, contraceptives, and sterilzation in their health insurance plans, and just recently the administration has work to free that up from businesses. So it's been really encouraging to see [Trump] deliver on that. -Alison Centofante, Alliance Defending Freedom

"Women who are pro-choice are giving a false choice, a false dichotomy: You can either be a woman and pursue your education or career and have your life ahead of you, OR you can have a child and your life ends...Pro-life women are giving solutions - they're giving solutions and not saying that you have to kill your child in order to succeed in life, and that is the most pro-woman position we can take." -Arine Grossu, Family Research Council

"Ultimately I think the pro-life message is prevailing the way that is does bcause it is so empowering, it is so positive. Pro-life Americans are full of love for mothers and their unborn childen. So the pro-life community is reaching out to women and offering material assistance or prayers or help with navigating adoption or assistance to be able to feed their families." -Melanie Israel, The Heritage Foundation

Watch the full interview above. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles