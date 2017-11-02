Rep. Mark Meadows: The ‘Bannon Cannon’ Making Lawmakers ‘Feel the Heat’

WASHINGTON – Rep. Mark Meadows, leader of the influential House Freedom Caucus, tells CBN News he applauds Steve Bannon’s efforts to hold Republican lawmakers more accountable in the upcoming Midterm Elections.

Appearing on CBN’s “Faith Nation,” Meadows told hosts David Brody and Jenna Browder that it’s due time Capitol Hill “feel the heat” and the former senior advisor to President Trump is just the guy to do it.

“President Reagan used to say, ‘if you can’t make them see the light, they need to feel the heat,’” said Meadows. “Well, the Bannon Cannon is making them feel the heat and I certainly applaud that effort. In the big scheme of things what it does is it makes everybody more accountable.”