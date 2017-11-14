Sessions Not Ruling Out Appointment of Clinton Foundation Special Counsel

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is leaving open the possibility that a special counsel could be appointed to look into the Clinton Foundation and an Obama-era uranium deal that ended up giving control of a major part of the U.S. uranium supply to Russia.

In a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, the Justice Department said Sessions has directed senior Federal prosecutors to "evaluate certain issues" which have been raised by Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump.

Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will then decide if any new investigations should be opened.

President Trump has repeatedly wondered publicly why the Justice Department and the FBI haven't investigated Hillary Clinton and the Democrats.

"Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems..." Trump tweeted earlier this month.

In apparent anticipation of those concerns, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in the letter that the Justice Department "will never evaluate any matter except on the facts and the law."

"Professionalism, integrity and public confidence in the Department's work is critical for us, and no priority is higher," he added.

House Republicans have also launched their own probes into the Obama administration and the Clinton emails.

Some lawmakers have said they want to know if President Barack Obama's Justice Department had been looking into the purchase of American uranium mines in 2010 by a Russian-backed company.

The sale of the mines was completed while Mrs. Clinton was Secretary of State. It has been reported that some of the investors in the company had relationships with former President Bill Clinton, donating large sums of money to the Clinton Foundation.

Sessions is scheduled to appear before the Judiciary Committee Tuesday for a Justice Department oversight hearing. Democrats have already made it known they will press Sessions on his knowledge of any contact between the Russians and Trump campaign aides.

