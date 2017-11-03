Displaying
Trump’s Twitter Feed Hacked from the Inside: What Happened and How He Responded

11-03-2017
CBN News

President Trump's personal Twitter feed completely disappeared from the world for 11 minutes last night.

The president of the United States was effectively silenced, blocked from reaching the world with his favorite method of mass communication.

Initially, Twitter chalked it up to "human error" by one of their employees.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," Twitter said in a statement posted to the platform.

"The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," Twitter added.

Now the company says they've discovered it wasn't an error, it was intentional. President Trump was shut down by "a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day."

President Trump responded with this tweet:

Then he got back to business, tweeting that his Justice Department should be investigating "all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems." That comes after former DNC chair Donna Brazile argued in a new book that the Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor.

 

