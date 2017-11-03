Trump’s Twitter Feed Hacked from the Inside: What Happened and How He Responded

President Trump's personal Twitter feed completely disappeared from the world for 11 minutes last night.

The president of the United States was effectively silenced, blocked from reaching the world with his favorite method of mass communication.

Initially, Twitter chalked it up to "human error" by one of their employees.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump's account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," Twitter said in a statement posted to the platform.

"The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again," Twitter added.

Now the company says they've discovered it wasn't an error, it was intentional. President Trump was shut down by "a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day."

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

President Trump responded with this tweet:

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Then he got back to business, tweeting that his Justice Department should be investigating "all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems." That comes after former DNC chair Donna Brazile argued in a new book that the Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton's favor.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

...New Donna B book says she paid for and stole the Dem Primary. What about the deleted E-mails, Uranium, Podesta, the Server, plus, plus... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017