Today's Virginia Elections a Political Bellwether?

Virginians head to the polls today to choose their next governor.

The results of the Virginia race are often seen as a gauge of the electorate in advance of the Congressional midterm elections next year.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states that elect their governors in off-presidential election years.

In the Old Dominion, polls show Democrat Ralph Northam with a slim lead over Republican Ed Gillespie, however, in recent days Gillespie has closed the gap.

"Are you ready to keep Virginia blue?" Northam recently asked supporters.

Virginia, once a purple state, is increasingly becoming a stronghold for Democrats. The governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and both U.S. Senators are Democrats. Republicans control the state legislature.

Gillespie recently told supporters, "This is the most important election in our lifetime for governor, it really is."

In decades past, the Virginia gubernatorial candidate of the party opposite the president won reliably, but that trend was broken last cycle when Democrat Terry McAuliffe won the governor's mansion while President Barack Obama was in office.

In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno are vying to replace embattled Republican Governor Chris Christie. The race has turned into a referendum on Christie who is facing record low approval ratings after scandals.



Polling shows Murphy with a comfortable lead over Guadagno.