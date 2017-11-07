'We are a Party of Life': Cruz Hopes to Preserve Child Adoption Credit in Tax Reform Bill

The U.S. Senate is expected to unveil their version of the tax plan by the end of this week as the House Ways and Means Committee works to mark up the bill they introduced last Thursday.



Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway joined a group of Republican Senators on the Hill Tuesday to discuss the unity in the Republican Party around tax reform and the impact it will have on American families.



"Nothing is more important to the President's agenda than tax reform and tax cuts," Mnuchin said.



Sen. Ted Cruz, R – Texas, told CBN News he believes Republicans will work hard to compromise with each other and achieve consensus in order to pass a bill by the end of the year.



"At the end of the day nobody's going to get 100% of what they want, but we've got to work together to achieve consensus," Cruz explained.



The Texas senator says he would like to see the adoption tax credit preserved, which is not currently protected by the House Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



"I think adoption is vital. We are a party of life. Life is fundamental, and one of the best ways to preserve life and to ensure opportunity for children is to encourage adoption," he continued. "And so, I hope ultimately what passes preserves those protections."



"In terms of cost, the adoption tax credit is not a terribly costly provision. I think given the important values that are reflected in it, it should be preserved," Cruz said.



The senator says he does not know what will be in the Senate bill or what will ultimately pass, but he has long supported repealing the Johnson Amendment and hopes to see that happen through tax reform.



"Pastors have every right to speak out about the great issues of the day, about what scripture teaches and how it impacts our day-to-day lives," he asserted. "The Johnson Amendment has been used as a cudgel to try to beat pastors in submission to remain silent. To stay out of public life."



"My hope is we repeal the Johnson Amendment and I plan to continue fighting for it," Cruz continued.



Conway echoed that sentiment, saying President Trump is very supportive of a repeal of the Johnson Amendment, but that it can only happen through legislation in Congress.



"The President has made very clear how he stands on the Johnson Amendment," Conway said. "This is now in the hands of the House and the Senate."

