20 Questions: The President Takes on A Myriad of Issues During Impromptu Press Conference

WASHINGTON - In an unscheduled meeting with reporters in the White House Rose Garden, President Trump touched on a number of issues facing the nation.

The president was joined by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY.

The joint press conference was a show of solidarity pushing back against rumors the president has been unhappy with

McConnell after the Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Here is what the president had to say on his relationship with the leader, Obamacare, the California wildfires and the future of Dreamers.

Relationship with McConnell

"We've been friends for a long time. We are probably now, despite what we read, I think closer than ever before," Trump said.

"We're fighting for the same thing. We're fighting for lower taxes, big tax cuts, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation. We are fighting for tax reform as part of that," Trump stated.

Future of Obamacare

"We are getting close to healthcare. That will come up in the early to mid-part of next year…We feel confident we have the votes," the president told reporters.

"I believe Republicans and Democrats are, as we speak right now, working together very hard to do an intermediate plan, a short term plan. Because Obamacare is a disaster," he said.

American Soldiers Killed in Niger

"I have written them (the families) personal letters, they have been sent or they're going out tonight. I will at some point during the period of time call the parents," Trump said.

Steve Bannon's Plan to Take on Anti-Trump Republicans

"I like Steve a lot. Steve is doing what Steve thinks is the right thing. Some of the people that he may be looking at, I'm going to see if we can maybe talk him out of that cause frankly they're good people," the president said.

Robert Mueller's Russia Investigation

"I'd like to see it end. The whole Russia thing was an excuse for the Democrats losing the election," Mr. Trump said.

No Wall = No Dreamers?

"We need strong border security and we do want the wall. Our country needs a wall. Drugs are pouring across our border. We have to have a wall so that's going to be part of it," Trump stated.

California Wildfires

"I spoke to Governor Brown. We had a great conversation. We have FEMA there, we have military there. We have first responders there. It's a tragic situation," Trump said.

Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

"We have massive amounts of water. We have massive amounts of food. But they have to distribute the food. They have to do this. They have to distribute the food to the people of the island. So what we've done, is we have military distributing food," Trump told reporters.

The President was also asked about the 20-Week abortion ban passed by the House. He deffered to Mitch McConnell.