Corker and Trump's Nasty Twitter War - Adult Day Care and Fears of WWIII

10-09-2017
CBN News

A Twitter war erupted over the weekend between retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee and President Trump.

It all started last week when Corker said in an interview that Trump's national security team is what separates the country "from chaos."

Trump, who doesn't often allow criticism to go unaddressed, sent out a series of tweets Sunday morning saying Corker "begged" him for an endorsement in an upcoming bid for reelection, then decided to retire when Trump refused.

Corker fired back calling the White House an adult day care center.

The feud took an even more serious tone when Corker told the New York Times that he's concerned President Trump's comments on other issues could have a dangerous global impact that could set the U.S. "on the path to World War III."

Alienating Corker could prove to be problematic. He's the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and could be a leading voice in determining the future of the Iran nuclear deal which Trump opposes.

Corker, 65, has one year left in his second term as a U.S. senator. He announced last month that he will not seek reelection in 2018.

