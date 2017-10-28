First Charges to Come in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. However, it is unknown what the charges are and who will be charged.

The charges are sealed under a federal judge's order and according to CNN, plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as early as Monday.

A spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

Mueller was appointed last May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Shortly after President Donald Trump abruptly fired then-FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller as special counsel. Mueller took the reins of a federal investigation that Comey first opened in July 2016 in the middle of the presidential campaign.

In addition to Mueller's probe, three committees on Capitol Hill are conducting their own investigations.