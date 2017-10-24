HHS Follows Trump's Leadership, Looks to Remove Barriers for Faith Community

WASHINGTON – CBN News has learned the Department of Health and Human Services is seeking input from religious and faith-based organizations as it relates to their involvement in HHS programs and some of the barriers they face.

HHS' Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships made the announcement Tuesday morning.

It's specifically looking for input on things like funding restrictions, burdensome requirements or conditions, and helpful resources and tools.

The request for information comes a few months after President Trump signed an executive order to promote free speech and religious liberty.

Religious and faith-based organizations have 30 days to give their input and can do so by visiting this LINK.

At the end of the 30-day period, HHS will review the submissions and determine how it can improve some of its programs and policies to better serve religious and faith-based organizations.