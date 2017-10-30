Displaying
'Donald, You Do Have Sin': Duck Dynasty Patriarch Shares the Gospel With President Trump

10-30-2017
How Duck Dynasty Patriarch Shared the Gospel With President Trump

When Duck Dynastry patriarch Phil Robertson was granted 10 minutes with President Trump, he knew exactly what to do: Preach the Gospel.

"I said, '10 minutes, that's all I need.'"

Robertson shares the story on CBN's FaithNation program this week.

Before the meeting, he prepared a handwritten diagram explaining how Jesus came to forgive sins. After he and the president exchanged greetings, Robertson reached into his pocket and pulled out the diagram.

"I said, 'Whatever happens, WHATEVER happens, don't miss this.'"

Then, he held up the piece of paper that described how Jesus became flesh to take away the sins of the world and told the president:

"'He died for Donald Trump's sins...Donald, you do have sin.'"

Be sure to watch FaithNation on Facebook at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon to hear the president's response.

 

 

 

 

