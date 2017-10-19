How Twitter Is Waging Censorship ‘War’ Against Pro-Lifers

WASHINGTON – On the heels of news that Twitter restricted a pro-life campaign ad from Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Live Action's Lila Rose tells CBN News the tech company is doing the same to her organization.

"Twitter's been waging a war against pro-life speech for a while now," Rose told CBN's Jenna Browder. "They've been banning Live Action's pro-life ads for several years and then they actually completely froze our ad account in the last year. So that means Live Action is totally prohibited from doing pro-life advertising on Twitter."

The non-profit's Twitter account is the largest social media platform for the pro-life movement.

In the case of Blackburn, Twitter called into question her comments on Planned Parenthood.

"I am 100 percent pro-life," Blackburn said in the campaign ad. "I fought Planned Parenthood and we stopped the sale of baby body parts, thank God."

Twitter deemed her words "inflammatory" and prohibited the campaign from paying to promote the ad but eventually decided to back off its decision due to backlash.

"While we initially determined that a small portion of the video used potentially inflammatory language, after reconsidering the ad in the context of the entire message, we believe that there is room to refine our policies around the issue," Twitter said in a statement.

In the case of Live Action, CBN News reached out to Twitter executives but never heard back.

Rose wishes the company would do the same for Live Action as it did for Blackburn's campaign.

"Regardless of whether you're left or right, you can be pro-life and even more so, you can promote speech and say that speech is something that is valuable, a crucial part of our political and social discourse and we shouldn't be shutting down or suppressing the speech of those we disagree with," said Rose.